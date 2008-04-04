Still No Word On DualShock 3 For Europe

Japan are enjoying their DualShock 3s, the US are about to enjoy their DualShock 3s, I'm definitely enjoying my DualShock 3...but what about poor old Europe? Are they to be hoisted upon their well-worn cross yet again, atop which lies a tattered plate with the inscription "Forever Late?" Probably. Sony Europe have "no word" on when the controller will be arriving in the old world, which has no doubt instantly cost them a few thousand sales as impatient PS3 owners pony up and import the (inevitably cheaper) American model.

