Street Fighter B-Listers Get The T&A Figure Treatment

Ibuki from Street Fighter III and R. Mika from Street Fighter Alpha 3 may not be the most household of household names, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be immortalised in sculpted polyvinyl chloride. Capcomaniax scoops up two sculpts from the Street Fighter character barrel, readying them for a summer release in Japan. They're perfect additions to the T&A figure collector shelf, with Ibuki's thigh-revealing costume sure to be the focus of a many, many macro digital photos on Japanese blogs. R. Mika? We're scared to think of what will be done with her.

We haven't seen anyone offering these figures up for import yet, but if you've got the display case space, they're retailing for 5775 yen (about $US 55).

CAPCOMANIAX [Mega Hobby]

