Super Mario Bros. In 14 Kilobytes Of Javascript

It may be lacking in Koopas, power ups and an underworld—not to mention the dreaded embedded MIDI soundtrack—but this Super Mario Bros. clone packed into 14 KB of Javascript is still damn impressive. Using no graphics, rendered entirely in compressed script, the exercise is definitely worth a few minutes of your time, even if the collision detection leaves a bit to be desired. It's only World 1-1, so you won't have to invest much time to get the gist, but a fantastic accomplishment regardless.

