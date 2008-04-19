The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Have you ever just looked at the Super Mario Bros. box art? I mean, really looked at it until it made some sort of sense? Why is Mario leaping over a lake of lava while tossing fireballs at a wall—the same wall, I should mention, that he's actually leaping into? Did the art department screw up? Where they read "wall" were they meant to read "Bowser?" Where they painted blue blocks were they meant to paint green scales?

The world may never know, but feel free to ponder the question over this oil painting. It's deep because it's oil painting.

Super Mario Bros Paint [Flickr]

