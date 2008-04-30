The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Super Mario Kart Is All I Need (With Expensive Simulator)

WARNING: DO NOT STEP BEYOND THE WAIST HIGH FENCE WHILE MARIO KART IS IN MOTION.

Luke can have his Mario Kart Wii and his fancy wireless motion controls from the future. I'll enjoy the classic, SNES version and a humble motion simulator by Force Dynamics. Constructed from various flavours of steel, this simulator features 500lbs of peak thrust, five channels of surround sound and one wicked disclaimer:

The [unit]can move suddenly, and severely injure someone who is within the working envelope. A waist high fence located at least 4 feet away from the machine is strongly suggested.

OK, technically the disclaimer is for a more premium unit. But I had a need to post that bit about the "waist high fence." For your safety.
[via UberGizmo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles