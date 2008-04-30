Super Mario Kart Is All I Need (With Expensive Simulator)

WARNING: DO NOT STEP BEYOND THE WAIST HIGH FENCE WHILE MARIO KART IS IN MOTION.



Luke can have his Mario Kart Wii and his fancy wireless motion controls from the future. I'll enjoy the classic, SNES version and a humble motion simulator by Force Dynamics. Constructed from various flavours of steel, this simulator features 500lbs of peak thrust, five channels of surround sound and one wicked disclaimer:

The [unit]can move suddenly, and severely injure someone who is within the working envelope. A waist high fence located at least 4 feet away from the machine is strongly suggested.

OK, technically the disclaimer is for a more premium unit. But I had a need to post that bit about the "waist high fence." For your safety.

[via UberGizmo]