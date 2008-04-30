Super Mario Really Is A Plumber (And Heating Specialist)

Crack open a pint of ice cream and grab the tissues. We have some very bad news. Super Mario, you know, that guy who has saved the world/Princess on multiple occasions while facing ridiculous odds? He's a plumber in Europe. Yeah, and that's the picture is his van. His van! Sure, Superior Bathrooms by SuperMario "takes bathroom projects to new heights," but it sinks our hearts to new lows.

The last time we were this disappointed, we woke up to find hair in all our weird places. And every day since then things have just gotten worse.



