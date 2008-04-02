Super Pii Pii Brothers...What Can You Say?

Occasionally there's a story that hits on April 1st that you only wish was a prank. Pii Pii Brothers, a $US 35 import for the Nintendo Wii, is such a story. OK, it's actually just a prank. But still.

The play mechanics are simple. Prepare yourself by strapping on the included belt harness and jacking in your Wiimote.

Oh man. And it only gets worse.

A series of toilets are presented on screen and the challenge is to tilt your body to control a never-ending stream of pee. Get as much pee in the toilets as you can while spilling as little on the floor as possible. Sounds easy eh? Well the toilets open and close whack-a-mole style and occasionally the stray cat or other cute critter pops up. Spray a cat for extra points.

OK, I'll admit that the game sorta had me until the peeing on homeless animals part. Seriously, peeing on stray pets? Seriously?

If there's any good that's come of this, it's that women can experience the thrill of virtual bipedal urination. In other words, no good has come of this. Happy April 1st. Super Pii Pii Brothers [ThinkGeek via Geekologie]