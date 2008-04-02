The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Super Pii Pii Brothers...What Can You Say?

Occasionally there's a story that hits on April 1st that you only wish was a prank. Pii Pii Brothers, a $US 35 import for the Nintendo Wii, is such a story. OK, it's actually just a prank. But still.

The play mechanics are simple. Prepare yourself by strapping on the included belt harness and jacking in your Wiimote.

Oh man. And it only gets worse.

A series of toilets are presented on screen and the challenge is to tilt your body to control a never-ending stream of pee. Get as much pee in the toilets as you can while spilling as little on the floor as possible. Sounds easy eh? Well the toilets open and close whack-a-mole style and occasionally the stray cat or other cute critter pops up. Spray a cat for extra points.

OK, I'll admit that the game sorta had me until the peeing on homeless animals part. Seriously, peeing on stray pets? Seriously?
If there's any good that's come of this, it's that women can experience the thrill of virtual bipedal urination. In other words, no good has come of this. Happy April 1st. Super Pii Pii Brothers [ThinkGeek via Geekologie]

Comments

  • WiiInMyEye Guest

    Pure Gold(en showers)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles