Take THAT, PlayStation Portable

Broken Review are calling this a durability test. Why the lies? If you kids wanna go out and smash stuff up, you don't need to go doing it in the name of science. No shame in doing it in the name of smashing stuff up. Anyways, whatever, what's surprising is that after all that punishment, and with the UMD drive and screen completely obliterated, the PSP would still turn on, and its menu could be accessed via TV out. Sturdy!
Comments

  • Gojukojo Guest

    awesome video! ds came off the best in all the tests!

    0

