Take-Two Talks Asian Expansion As If No Big Company Was Trying Desperately To Buy Them

Former EA President of Asian Online Hubert Larenaudie might soon be returning to the fold as he takes a position with Take-Two Interactive as their President for Asia, spearheading the company's Asian expansion initiative. Take-Two is looking to expand their distribution throughout the region, developing a strong presence in Japan while create a "meaningful online game operation", with a focus on China and Korea.
"Hubert Larenaudie is an experienced senior executive who has successfully built or expanded Asia Pacific operations for prominent interactive entertainment and consumer goods companies," said Gary Dale. "His in-depth knowledge of the region; his skill in creating the right product development, distribution and marketing strategy for each local market; and his track record of driving growth will help Take-Two realise the tremendous opportunities in APAC."
Along with EA, Larenaudie's previous employers also include Vivendi Universal, with whom he helped establish World of Warcraft's foothold in the region.
This is Take-Two's way of showing their shareholders that they mean business. They aren't selling to anybody, dammit! This train is barreling at full-speed and no EA is going to bar their path! Don't bail on us please, okay? We'll see how this whole strategy pays off during Take-Two's annual stockholder meeting this Thursday.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Asia Expansion Strategy; Adds Senior Market Leader Hubert Larenaudie to Head Asia Pacific
Focus on Broadening Distribution and Launching Online Game Offerings in High Growth Asia Pacific Markets
New York, NY - April 14, 2008 - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced that Hubert Larenaudie, an accomplished senior executive with more than 15 years' experience in building successful Asia Pacific businesses, has joined the Company to spearhead its expansion initiatives in this rapidly growing region. Mr. Larenaudie, who previously served in senior roles with Electronic Arts and Vivendi Universal Games, holds the newly created position of President for Asia and is establishing an office in Singapore as the focal point for Take-Two's Asia Pacific operations. He will report to Gary Dale, Executive Vice President of Take-Two.
The top priorities for Take-Two in the region include: expanding distribution in the Asia Pacific (APAC) for the Company's interactive entertainment products; developing a strong presence in Japan; and establishing a meaningful online game operation, especially in China and Korea.
Mr. Larenaudie added, "Many of Take-Two's franchises, such as Grand Theft Auto, Midnight Club, Sid Meier's Civilization, and BioShock are international hits, and already have attracted large and enthusiastic fan bases in markets such as Japan, South Korea and China. With the Company's portfolio of leading brands, growing sports business, extraordinary creative talent and global appeal, I see exciting potential to build a significant Asia Pacific business for Take-Two, with a particular emphasis on the online game segment of the market."
Before joining Take-Two, Mr. Larenaudie was President of Asia Online for Electronic Arts. While there, he established leadership positions in the South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia markets and oversaw product development, licensing and studio acquisitions in the region. Previously, he was President-Asia Pacific of Vivendi Universal Games (VUG). Under his supervision, VUG became one of the most successful interactive entertainment companies in the Asia Pacific region, with extensive market penetration for its World of Warcraft brand. Prior to that, Mr. Larenaudie held a variety of management positions in Asia, Latin America and Europe in high growth consumer goods companies.
