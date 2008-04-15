Take-Two Talks Asian Expansion As If No Big Company Was Trying Desperately To Buy Them

Former EA President of Asian Online Hubert Larenaudie might soon be returning to the fold as he takes a position with Take-Two Interactive as their President for Asia, spearheading the company's Asian expansion initiative. Take-Two is looking to expand their distribution throughout the region, developing a strong presence in Japan while create a "meaningful online game operation", with a focus on China and Korea.

"Hubert Larenaudie is an experienced senior executive who has successfully built or expanded Asia Pacific operations for prominent interactive entertainment and consumer goods companies," said Gary Dale. "His in-depth knowledge of the region; his skill in creating the right product development, distribution and marketing strategy for each local market; and his track record of driving growth will help Take-Two realise the tremendous opportunities in APAC."

Along with EA, Larenaudie's previous employers also include Vivendi Universal, with whom he helped establish World of Warcraft's foothold in the region.

This is Take-Two's way of showing their shareholders that they mean business. They aren't selling to anybody, dammit! This train is barreling at full-speed and no EA is going to bar their path! Don't bail on us please, okay? We'll see how this whole strategy pays off during Take-Two's annual stockholder meeting this Thursday.