Talk with Crecente Live About GTA IV at the Rocky

The Rocky Mountain News is hosting a chat session on the newspaper's website later today about Grand Theft Auto IV. They've asked me to drop by at noon (Mountain Time) to take questions and send out answers about my story for the paper, the game's release and other things game related. Of course I said yes, if for no other reason than to have a chance to talk with folks who don't usually play games.

If you're interested in joining in on the conversation head on over to the link at noon.

Chat with me [Rocky Mountain News]

