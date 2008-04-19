You'll notice long periods of silence in this video of my play through of the Iron Man demo on the Xbox 360. Those were moments when I was genuinely enjoying myself enough that I forgot I was filming it. Despite said enjoyment, I'd have to say that if I weren't an Iron Man fan, I probably wouldn't have been moved to buy the game after a single play through. To controls take a great deal of getting used to, the bits that let you use special moves to take out vehicles and turrets are simply jarring interactive cutscenes, and I could certainly see Tony's running dialogue with his computer JARVIS (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) growing stale quickly. You're watching my second play through here. On my third I actually took things slow, and the flight controls grew on me quite a bit. Oh, and you can upgrade a couple of the systems in the suit...just not the one I was attempting to. Not exactly overjoyed, yet not quite heartbroken either.
Talking To The Iron Man Demo
