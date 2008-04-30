The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Team Fortress 2 Goes Gold Rush

Valve has just released the latest update to the PC version of Team Fortress 2, adding the new gameplay mode known as Payload—which is playable on the new map Gold Rush—plus three new weapons for the Medic and 36 new Medic-specific achievements. Steam users can get the update now.

If you're not currently a TF2 devotee, you can enjoy a free weekend starting Friday at noon PDT. Valve has crafted a handy Gold Rush update specific page, with details on the three dozen Medic achievements.

  • Obscurus Guest

    I've never backspaced so many medics in one round. :D

