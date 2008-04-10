Teen Dating Violence Design Challenge Extended

The deadline for the Life Love Game Design Challenge, which we first announced back in February, has been extended by a month.
The new deadline for the Flash game design contest, which challenges designers to create a game about teen dating violence prevention without violent content or a violent theme, is May 15.
First prize is $US 1,000 and judges, besides myself, include Simon Carless, director of the Independent Games Festival; Stephen Totilo, of MTV and huge brain fame, Dr. Ian Bogost, Ph.D., co-founder, Persuasive Games, and Dr. Elizabeth Richeson, a psychologist, Texas Psychological Association Board member, and my mom.
2008 Game Contest [Life. Love.]
