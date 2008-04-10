Teen Dating Violence Design Challenge Extended

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The deadline for the Life Love Game Design Challenge, which we first announced back in February, has been extended by a month.

The new deadline for the Flash game design contest, which challenges designers to create a game about teen dating violence prevention without violent content or a violent theme, is May 15.

First prize is $US 1,000 and judges, besides myself, include Simon Carless, director of the Independent Games Festival; Stephen Totilo, of MTV and huge brain fame, Dr. Ian Bogost, Ph.D., co-founder, Persuasive Games, and Dr. Elizabeth Richeson, a psychologist, Texas Psychological Association Board member, and my mom.

