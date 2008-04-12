Teenage Zombies Invade Nintendo World Store

This Saturday, make that tomorrow, the Nintendo World Store will be hosting the launch event for the Teenage Zombies: Invasion of the Alien Brain Thingys event.

Stop by the store between noon and 4 p.m. EST and you can get a chance to check out a demo of the game. They will also have the three lead zombies—Finnigan "Fins" Magee, Lori "Lefty" Lopez and Zach "Halfpipe" Boyd—on hand to take pictures and such. Attendees will each be given a limited edition Teenage Zombies t-shirt and some other goodies, while supplies last.

All proceeds from the event will be donated by Ignition Entertainment to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York.

Teenage Zombies