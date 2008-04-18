Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Online Gets Free Update

Those who are still enjoying Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection Online will be happy to hear that Namco Bandai has released a free update to the game (a point of clarification, I assume, because they've historically charged for online capabilities). The update brings Pickup Match Mode, allowing players to skip the waiting room and jump straight into continuous matches. Other than that, there are some minor interface and matchmaking optimisations along with a few bug fixes (that you can read about after the jump). Oh, and there's rumble support now...the metaphorical fat kid of the software patch world. "Wait for me guys!! I'm almost there and it's gonna be so much fun!"

NAMCO BANDAI GAMES RELEASES UPDATE FOR TEKKEN® 5: DARK RESURRECTON™ ONLINE

NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc. announced today that they have released a free update for TEKKEN®5: Dark Resurrection™Online. Available at the PLAYSTATION®Store, exclusively for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, the new downloadable update brings a host of new features that will further enhance the gameplay experience:

· Pickup Match Mode - For those who want to skip the waiting room, players can now continuously face off in one-on-one matches

· DUALSHOCK®3 rumble support - Feel the impact of each blow and attack

· Room name display - Allows users to input and display names for online rooms

· "Flag" search - A network filter that enables users to better select opponents with optimal connection speeds

· New notifications - Let's waiting players know when it's their turn to fight or inform them when others have entered or left the room

· More casual matches - When Rank Match is set to Off, match results no longer affect Win/Loss record.

· Multiple bug issues have also been resolved

Released in March 2007, TEKKEN 5: Dark Resurrection is a must-have for Tekken aficionados as it boasts new features including the opportunity to fight as Jinpachi Mishima, the previously unplayable boss from the arcade version. Optimised in 1080p, TEKKEN 5: Dark Resurrection features classic gameplay with various modes that will test gamers skills in a host of showdowns and allows them to view character art and movies.

TEKKEN 5: Dark Resurrection Online was released in August 2007 as an online update which allows players to battle each other online in custom matches, with the results being tracked on the leader boards, a first for the franchise.

TEKKEN 5: Dark Resurrection is now available for download on the PlayStation Network for $19.99. TEKKEN 5: Dark Resurrection Online is also available for the low price of $9.99. Both games can be purchased as a bundle for $29.99.