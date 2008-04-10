Terrorists Need A Holiday Too, You Know



[Little old, yes, but largely unseen, so here it is]Sure, in both Rainbow Six Vegas games, the city's "overrun" with terrorists. Then you, along with your Rainbow Six buddies, bust in and kill them all. Most will see that as a triumph of good over evil. I don't. What if the poor terrorists weren't up to any funny business? All I see here are some crazy kids out to spend some dirty money, and everybody's dirty money's good in Vegas...

[Mega64, thanks Justin!]