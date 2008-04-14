The tagline: "A brother dies. A hero is born. Get in line for adventure. Tetris is here."

Absurd premise. Tortured rendering of gameplay into live action. Wretched over-acting and every cliche known to man. I'm surprised this isn't a real game-to-movie adaptation, and is instead just a pretty slick Black20 sendup.

Tetris - The Movie [Black20, thanks to Piotr]