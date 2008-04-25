That "Release GTA IV Early" Letter? It's Not Real.

Sorry fanboys. Have you seen that letter from "Rockstar" conceding defeat to those already pirating GTA IV, urging Holland to ignore the April 29th release date as to not lose any more sales? Well, needless to say, it's not real. But if our own assurances aren't enough, Rockstar has confirmed that, no, it's not real.

Still, how anyone would have a heart dark enough to forge such a teasing document is beyond us.