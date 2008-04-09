That's Not A PSP Battery, This Is A PSP Battery

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When Sony decided to officially support the PSP's original 2200mAh battery for the PSP Slim—which required the release of a larger, lopsided case door—Sony's sleek new PSP revision became the victim of a botched nose job at the benefit of some major batter life.

But if the 2200mAh battery is a crooked nose, this 3600mAh model is Michael Jackson before the swelling has gone down on his single-tit silicon implant. Now with that appetising image in mind, hit the play button!

  • anonymous Guest

    well done mate, great vid

  • Niples Guest

    Well turn it on... does it give freaking 15-18 hours of play time?
    If it does its not ALL that bad... if you are going camping with no electricity around it might come in handy.

