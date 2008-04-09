That's Not A PSP Battery, This Is A PSP Battery



When Sony decided to officially support the PSP's original 2200mAh battery for the PSP Slim—which required the release of a larger, lopsided case door—Sony's sleek new PSP revision became the victim of a botched nose job at the benefit of some major batter life.

But if the 2200mAh battery is a crooked nose, this 3600mAh model is Michael Jackson before the swelling has gone down on his single-tit silicon implant. Now with that appetising image in mind, hit the play button!

[via Maxconsole]