The Arcade Mahjong Public Shame

Sexy mahjong games. Your more discriminating Japanese arcades typically have a couple cabinets that feature mahjong ladies in various states of undress. Thrilling stuff! Some people find these games a tad too thrilling, a tad too titillating, so do beware if you plan on hitting the risky jump. NSFW carpenter's smile ahead! You've been warned, so don't go complaining.

No, you cannot unsee this. We've already tried. All day.
Shangai Shame [Hatimaki]

