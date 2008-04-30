The Arcade Majong Public Shame Part II Electric Boogaloo

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Thought it couldn't get worst than NSFW mahjong moony man? It can't. But this, this is pretty damn close. Here, a gentleman is standing and up and stretching in front of a mahjong game. Remember it's okay to enjoy yourself in Japanese game centres, just don't enjoy yourself in Japanese game centres.

Many thanks to Luke for his Pointing Fish skills! The unfished pic is in the link below and not as bad as you think — whatever that means! Still, it's both a little NSFW and a lotta unsettling.
Mahjong Game Undressing Number 2 [Hatimaki]

