The BBC Explains Why The BBC Went With Wii

The BBC announced earlier today, along with Nintendo, that the British broadcaster's iPlayer service has been tailored for Wii Internet Channel users. BBC dot.life blogger Darren Waters poses the question, "Why didn't it come to the Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3?" Well, Waters writes, it's due to the assertion that Sony and Microsoft were less flexible, with BBC's Erik Huggers saying the corporations "want control of the look, the feel and the experience; they want it done within their shop, and their shop only."

Since the whole replay service is web-based, it will take some extra effort for Microsoft to get on board, but Waters theorises that Sony adding iPlayer support to its PS3 browser is "almost inevitable". It doesn't mean much to those outside of the UK, but we certainly hope that the competition for services like the BBC's makes the suits hop to.

Wii becomes home of online video [BBC News dot.life - thanks, Ricardo!]

