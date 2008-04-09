The Best Phil Harrison Fan Art Ever

If game exec Phil Harrison is worthy of gum stealing, surely, he's worthy of this Phil-meets-Back to the Future 2 style fan art. Found over at game site UK:R, where artist Dan writes:
I drew this a long time ago when I was sick and Phil's life still mattered to some people. I was going to ask that you use this instead whenever something dumb he had to say was to be featured on your site, but I guess I figured I'd never see him there again now that he's over at Atari, no doubt heading up the addition of motion controls in time for the 2600's re-release. But, like a bad penny, he just keeps turning up.
We hope that Dan is still sick. We're keen to see more.
Er, Phil Harrison Fan Art [UK:R]
