The BioShock Big Eggy

Welcome to Eggture! This BioShock inspired creation comes from reader Ricky, who writes:

the bioshock one took like 4 days... getting that copper colour right, and making the background was hellish xD

Here's what's going on: Decorate an egg (yes, an actual egg), take a pic of it with a Kotaku sign and send it to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Commentland will vote for its favourite finalist. We'll kick this baby off right now, wrap it up on April 5th. Here's the loot, plus the bonus signed Fallout 3 shirt. Good luck!