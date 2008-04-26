The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Byron Report Cost Britain £275,000

The oft-criticised, sensationalised and ostracised Byron Report—that ultimately recommended a sensible video game ratings adjustment to better match the film industry—has been reported to have cost the British government £275,000. Is that a lot of money? Well if 11.33 million games were sold in Britain last year, the means powers that be invested roughly £.02 per unit. Is £.02 worth ensuring that one child is playing one game that their parents permit?

Byron Review cost Government £275,000 [MCVUK]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles