The Byron Report Cost Britain £275,000

The oft-criticised, sensationalised and ostracised Byron Report—that ultimately recommended a sensible video game ratings adjustment to better match the film industry—has been reported to have cost the British government £275,000. Is that a lot of money? Well if 11.33 million games were sold in Britain last year, the means powers that be invested roughly £.02 per unit. Is £.02 worth ensuring that one child is playing one game that their parents permit?
