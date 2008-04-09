The Converse/Nintendo Partnership That Never Was

These are art, not shoes, because unlike the garish-yet-limited run of expensive designer sneakers we normally feature, these are hand-painted. Which means getting them wet or performing any kind of strenuous activity is just totally out of the question. As is wearing them to literally kick a man's arse after a heated bout of Smash Bros. Though hopefully there's one or two moral reasons stopping you from doing that before you have to actually consider "cracking the paint on my new custom Chucks" to be the one that keeps things civil.

Hand Painted Nintendo Kicks [deviantART, thanks KCS!]