The Coolest Scary Mean Mum Gets Revenge

Being a kid is hard. Being a parent? Harder. When a 13 year-old Virginia kid intentionally broke the vacuum cleaner so he could skirt his chores and play Xbox 360, his mum took action. Mean mum action. She tells our sister site Gizmodo:

My 13 year old managed to break the vacuum....thinking it would release him from that duty. He also has a list of other chores that were TYPED up for him to do Friday afternoon....one thing on the list was done...mind you these are simple things...empty the trash, clean your room, etc. Then I go thru the cookies on his computer and find out he has been checking out porn sites. Now there is a password so he can't even get on and his MySpace page has a picture of snoopy on it now. Apparently I'm the meanest mum in the world, were his words.

I'm a single mum. I can't let them walk over me or I might never get up.