The Erotic Game Robot

Robots are awesome. Really, really awesome. Robots made from erotic games? Ditto. The Sofmap in Akihabara made this "erotic game robot" out of 80 copies of PC ero title Slave Commander Clarice. The name of this shameful game 'bot? "GR01-CLARICE ROBO." What does it do? It stands there and radiates NSFW. That's enough! The creativity that Japanese retailers have with ero games never ceases to amaze.

