The Erotic Games EXPLOSION

Back in the 1980s, folks in Japan didn't really play erotic computer games. They were busy doing other things, 1980s things like making cassette mix-tapes and wearing Ray Ban Wayfarers. So like, it shouldn't come as a surprise that only 22 erotic games were released. That's nothing! There were probably 22 erotic games released this month alone. As website Canned Dogs points out, the big boom didn't happen until visual novels Shizuku Kizuato and To Heart were released in 1996 and 1997. By 1999, the number of ero releases spiked to 400 games. Last year, almost 550 erotic games went on sale. Compare that to the 360 games released on Japanese consoles last year. There are more ero games! That doesn't mean the erotic game market is bigger, just smuttier.

Eroge Sale Titles Years [August Dojin Data Base via Canned Dogs] [Pic]