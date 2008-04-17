The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Erotic Games EXPLOSION

Back in the 1980s, folks in Japan didn't really play erotic computer games. They were busy doing other things, 1980s things like making cassette mix-tapes and wearing Ray Ban Wayfarers. So like, it shouldn't come as a surprise that only 22 erotic games were released. That's nothing! There were probably 22 erotic games released this month alone. As website Canned Dogs points out, the big boom didn't happen until visual novels Shizuku Kizuato and To Heart were released in 1996 and 1997. By 1999, the number of ero releases spiked to 400 games. Last year, almost 550 erotic games went on sale. Compare that to the 360 games released on Japanese consoles last year. There are more ero games! That doesn't mean the erotic game market is bigger, just smuttier.
Eroge Sale Titles Years [August Dojin Data Base via Canned Dogs] 　[Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles