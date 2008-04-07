Whatever your console, this trailer will convince you it's going to be awesome. Exclusive content and gameplay for all of them. God, now I want to buy a Wii. Right after I take a cold shower.
The Force Unleashed Experience
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Historical Missons that are set in the events ahead of this story? Braaain Melt.
On the other hand I now cant choose between the 360 and the Wii