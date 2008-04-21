The Game Pitch to End All Pitches

I really dislike PowerPoint, so I appreciated this 'game pitch' that's poking fun at games, PowerPoint, and the industry at large:

A key part of the development process, I am told, is pitching your game ideas to studios and publishers. After some practice, I believe I am starting to get good at this. For instance, I know that if you want to be taken seriously as a professional, you need to use something called "Powerpoint". In fact, I have been writing all my game proposals in Powerpoint and I am starting to see a marked improvement in the quality of my ideas.

It's funny (I laughed — a lot) and worth a couple of minutes of your time.

The Pitch [Hit Self-Destruct via GameSetWatch]