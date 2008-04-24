The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Grand Theft Auto IV Activity Book For Kids

Any mouth breathing simpleton with the power to procreate must know that Grand Theft Auto IV isn't for kids. Right? Right! Therefore, Rockstar has (read: hasn't) cooked up an alternative to the violent, raunchy open world crime fest that's for mature audiences only in the Grand Theft Auto IV Activity Book For Kids. Find the hot coffee, son! Good job!

It's filled with fun, imaginative activities like word searches, coloring and a quick primer on gang signs. The Minus World, you had us at the Mouth sticker. Good times.

Grand Theft Auto IV Activity Book For Kids [The Minus World]

