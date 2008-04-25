The History Of NYC (In Games)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New York City's iconic. So it's natural that it features in a ton of games. But how many, and for how long? I have no idea. I'm no historian. The Bowery Boys (a NYC history site) fancy they are, though, and have compiled this excellent list of some of the more notable games set in the great city, from the obvious (GTA IV, True Crime: NYC) to the...less obvious (the original Mario Bros.). There are stops at Punch Out and the TMNT arcade game along the way, but I was a little (just a little) upset to see they left off probably the grandest tribute to the Big Apple of them all: the Commodore 64 version of Ghostbusters.
The history of New York City in video games [The Bowery Boys, via GamePolitics]

