The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Incredible, Super, Magnificent, Blockbuster Exclusive GTA IV Preorder Picture Frame

Those who preordered their copy of Grand Theft Auto IV at Blockbuster received a more...domestic celebration of the world's most controversial game—a picture frame. We'd call it a GTA IV picture frame, but the only thing GTA IV about it is the print placed inside. The frame's exterior is a very standard, black-painted wooden design you'd see at any department store.

Oh, it's super lame today. But in a few more months, that frame will make a sweet, sweet regift.

Thanks to Gizmodo's Jason Chen for sending this in!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles