The Incredible, Super, Magnificent, Blockbuster Exclusive GTA IV Preorder Picture Frame

Those who preordered their copy of Grand Theft Auto IV at Blockbuster received a more...domestic celebration of the world's most controversial game—a picture frame. We'd call it a GTA IV picture frame, but the only thing GTA IV about it is the print placed inside. The frame's exterior is a very standard, black-painted wooden design you'd see at any department store.
Oh, it's super lame today. But in a few more months, that frame will make a sweet, sweet regift.
Thanks to Gizmodo's Jason Chen for sending this in!
