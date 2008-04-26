The Inevitable Super Mario Bros. UT3 Mod

We're eventually going to get to the point where someone recreates the Old Testament as Klingon musical theatre in Unreal Tournament 3, but until then, we'll have to settle for custom characters and UT2D gameplay mods and user-generated content like this Super Mario Bros. style map. If only we could add mods to cancer research or something. The cure would be on the internet with a Creative Commons licence by the weekend.
UT2D-SuperMario_Beta [PC/PS3] [Epic Forums - thanks, Samuraidino!]
