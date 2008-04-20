The 'Infocom Drive': Milliways, the Hitchhiker's Guide Sequel

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Working weekends here at Kotaku means that we can't lay claim to articles when we find them — and I'm constantly amazed as to what interesting articles I've come across have (and haven't) been posted by the time I stumble in on Saturday mornings. This week, it was the 'Infocom Drive,' a complete backup of Infocom's shared network drive from 1989 — including a whole lot of discussion and documentation about the unreleased sequel to The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Milliways: The Restaurant at the End of the Universe. It's an interesting look at the internal workings of Infocom and a look at a game that never was:

A sequel seemed like such a sure thing, they mentioned it in the game's ending. In the final scene, the Heart of Gold sets down on Magrathea and you exit the ship. "Slowly, nervously, you step downwards, the cold thin air rasping in your lungs. You set one single foot on the ancient dust — and almost instantly the most incredible adventure starts which you'll have to buy the next game to find out about."

Two playable (short) prototypes are tacked on at the end of the post, and the comments section is awash in interesting information, reminisces and pissed off Infocom employees (notably Michael Bywater, one of the key players in the Milliways narrative that was strung together in the original post). It's an interesting look at the last days of Infocom and the process of designing IF.

Milliways: Infocom's Unreleased Sequel to Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy [Waxy]

