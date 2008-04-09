The uncanny valley in video games is only made deeper when polygons attempt to recreate celebrities, as illustrated by this Iron Man story trailer. The odd lighting on robo-Terrence Howard isn't helping, but I remain convinced that Sega can make up for the PlayStation 2 travesty that was Astro Boy with the similarly jet-booted Iron Man. The game certainly looks like it could be competent, but we've been burned by movie-to-game adaptations plenty. At the least, the trailer gave me a cheap Halloween costume idea, requiring nothing but a halo of LED lights and a heather blue thermal shirt.
The Iron Man Trailer Of Cinematics You'll Want To Skip
