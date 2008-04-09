The Iron Man Trailer Of Cinematics You'll Want To Skip

The uncanny valley in video games is only made deeper when polygons attempt to recreate celebrities, as illustrated by this Iron Man story trailer. The odd lighting on robo-Terrence Howard isn't helping, but I remain convinced that Sega can make up for the PlayStation 2 travesty that was Astro Boy with the similarly jet-booted Iron Man. The game certainly looks like it could be competent, but we've been burned by movie-to-game adaptations plenty. At the least, the trailer gave me a cheap Halloween costume idea, requiring nothing but a halo of LED lights and a heather blue thermal shirt.