

Happy April Fool's Day everyone! Finally I get to introduce myself. I am Adam Barenblat, successor to Tori Floyd and the second intern for Kotaku. I do understand Tori will be one hard act to follow and I will be a little different. Instead of writing, my internship focuses on bringing you the Kotaku reader engaging and awesome video content. So I am proud to present to you my first small assignment on this April Fool's Day, The Kaketakumentary.