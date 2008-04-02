The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Kaketakumentary


Happy April Fool's Day everyone! Finally I get to introduce myself. I am Adam Barenblat, successor to Tori Floyd and the second intern for Kotaku. I do understand Tori will be one hard act to follow and I will be a little different. Instead of writing, my internship focuses on bringing you the Kotaku reader engaging and awesome video content. So I am proud to present to you my first small assignment on this April Fool's Day, The Kaketakumentary.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles