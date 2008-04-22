The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Kartokumentary

Hello to everyone out there in Kotaku land! It is finally here, the second installment in the Kotaku Instructional Video Series, The Kartokumentary. This time around we explore what it is like to play a game against the big man himself, Brian Crecente! You'll laugh and you'll cry. We know the star of the first video was Mini Crecente, so we humbly asked him for an encore. After meeting his numerous demands we were able to score him in the new video. I am proud to present to you the Kotaku readers, The Kartokumentary.

On a personal note I just want to say thanks again for the awesome comments on the Kaketakumentary. I read everyone one of them and hope to bring you guys more good stuff.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles