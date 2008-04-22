Hello to everyone out there in Kotaku land! It is finally here, the second installment in the Kotaku Instructional Video Series, The Kartokumentary. This time around we explore what it is like to play a game against the big man himself, Brian Crecente! You'll laugh and you'll cry. We know the star of the first video was Mini Crecente, so we humbly asked him for an encore. After meeting his numerous demands we were able to score him in the new video. I am proud to present to you the Kotaku readers, The Kartokumentary.

On a personal note I just want to say thanks again for the awesome comments on the Kaketakumentary. I read everyone one of them and hope to bring you guys more good stuff.