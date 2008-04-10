The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Last Canopy Wins Casual Gameplay Contest

JayisGames announced the winner of the Casual Gameplay Design Competition, number five, with more than $US 10,000 in cash and prizes handed out to indie Flash game developers.

Top of the heap was The Last Canopy, a shump which makes up for sketchy art direction with addictive play and the ability to absorb an enemies attack.

HIt the jump for the full list of winners and make sure to visit Jay Is to check out the games.

And the Winner Is... [JayIsGames]

Winners
* First Place
($US 3,500 + Adobe Flash CS3):
o The Last Canopy by Easy Only! Games
* Second Place
($US 1,750 + Adobe Flash CS3):
o Super Energy Apocalypse by Lars A. Doucet
* Third Place
($US 1,000 + Adobe Flash CS3):
o Gride by ooPixel (Jussi Kari, Marko Taali)
* Best Use of Theme
($US 1,000):
o Pieces by SoybeanSoft
* Viral Award (most game views)
($US 1,000):
o Gride by ooPixel (Jussi Kari, Marko Taali)
* Audience Prize
($US 500):
o The Last Canopy by Easy Only! Games

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles