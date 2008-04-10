The Last Canopy Wins Casual Gameplay Contest

JayisGames announced the winner of the Casual Gameplay Design Competition, number five, with more than $US 10,000 in cash and prizes handed out to indie Flash game developers.

Top of the heap was The Last Canopy, a shump which makes up for sketchy art direction with addictive play and the ability to absorb an enemies attack.

HIt the jump for the full list of winners and make sure to visit Jay Is to check out the games.

Winners

* First Place

($US 3,500 + Adobe Flash CS3):

o The Last Canopy by Easy Only! Games

* Second Place

($US 1,750 + Adobe Flash CS3):

o Super Energy Apocalypse by Lars A. Doucet

* Third Place

($US 1,000 + Adobe Flash CS3):

o Gride by ooPixel (Jussi Kari, Marko Taali)

* Best Use of Theme

($US 1,000):

o Pieces by SoybeanSoft

* Viral Award (most game views)

($US 1,000):

o Gride by ooPixel (Jussi Kari, Marko Taali)

* Audience Prize

($US 500):

o The Last Canopy by Easy Only! Games