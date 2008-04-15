The Mario Theme, Performed By A Car And Some Bottles Of Wine

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

So this kid, he likes Nintendo. And one day, he finds himself in an underground car park, with an RC car and around a gagillion empty wine bottles lying around. What's he do? He does what any of us would do, and combines the lot to belt out possibly the most wonderful rendition of the Mario theme you'll ever need to hear.
  • StaggerLee Guest

    Totally amazingly fucking awesome.

  • Wombat Guest

    This... this is only exceeded by Hitler's head exploding on the scale of win.

  • r080fr49 Guest

    lol they probably gave the Security guard a bottle of wine so that he'd let them do that.
    But seriously, that is purely ingenous.

