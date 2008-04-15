So this kid, he likes Nintendo. And one day, he finds himself in an underground car park, with an RC car and around a gagillion empty wine bottles lying around. What's he do? He does what any of us would do, and combines the lot to belt out possibly the most wonderful rendition of the Mario theme you'll ever need to hear.
[via Boing-Boing]
The Mario Theme, Performed By A Car And Some Bottles Of Wine
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Totally amazingly fucking awesome.