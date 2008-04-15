The Metal Gear Online ID Clusterfuck

Forget it. Your PSN name is not enough for Metal Gear Online. No way, no how. For those getting in on the MGO beta, you're going to need not one ID, but, you ready, two other separate IDs. That's right! Your PSN name is apparently worthless. According to the PlayStation.Blog:

Upon launching and going past the main menu, you'll see that you need to sign up for a Konami ID. What is a Konami ID you ask? It is Konami's service that has actually been around for a while in Japan, which basically allows for a unified account and access across various Konami products and services. Konami ID will be used for the first time in MGO for the US, and using the Konami ID allows for some of the really unique features we plan to offer the community with MGO. Once you hit the Konami ID sign up menu option, you should notice something subtle, but really cool: MGO launches the PS3 web browser from in-game and takes you to the Konami ID registration page. You can also simply visit http://id.konami.net from your favourite Web browser right now and sign up as well, to get a head start! After the simple registration process, you will attain your Konami ID as well as GAME ID for MGO (the GAME ID is your MGO specific ID, basically).

"Unified account and access"? Isn't that what the PSN name is for? To recap: Your PSN name doesn't mean jacksnot in MGO. You must sign up for two other IDs — one gives you access to "various Konami products and services" and the other is your "GAME ID." Didn't think it was possible to make something sillier than Wii Friend Codes, but Konami has done just that. Congrats, Konami! Somewhere Microsoft execs are smiling and nodding.

Metal Gear Online Beta Details [PlayStation.Blog Thanks, Mattias!]