Paying homage to risqué DS game Duel Love, erotic game maker Clock Up raises the anty with Nuntendo bS "game" Disgrace Academy Principal/Slave Club ~Mind Reading Training Transcript~. The girl mind reading/slave quarters training adventure "game" has players rub and blow in a game system that's reminiscent of Duel Love's. But in a way more explicit and shameful way. Hit the jump for the game's "screenshots". Be warned, they're TOTALLY NOT SAFE FOR WORK. Beware!
The Most Disgraceful Nuntendo bS "Game"
Comments
um, April Fools??