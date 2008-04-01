The Most Disgraceful Nuntendo bS "Game"

Paying homage to risqué DS game Duel Love, erotic game maker Clock Up raises the anty with Nuntendo bS "game" Disgrace Academy Principal/Slave Club ~Mind Reading Training Transcript~. The girl mind reading/slave quarters training adventure "game" has players rub and blow in a game system that's reminiscent of Duel Love's. But in a way more explicit and shameful way. Hit the jump for the game's "screenshots". Be warned, they're TOTALLY NOT SAFE FOR WORK. Beware!