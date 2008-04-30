The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Most Expensive Game Budget Ever

Shenmue, that was a pricey game! For the past 18 years or so, Yu Suzuki's Shenmue has been the most expensive game ever developed at $US70 million, making the game the current Guinnes World Record holder. According to Rockstar producer Leslie Benzies, Grand Theft Auto IV just might supplant Shenmue. Over a thousand people worked on the game, and Benzies guestimates GTA IV cost roughly $100 million. Just imagine if Tom Cruise had done voice acting work! So, any takers on what Metal Gear Solid 4 cost? I'm betting slightly north of $120 million.
Grand Theft Auto Producer [Times Online via NeoGAF via Sega Nerds]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles