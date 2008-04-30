The Most Expensive Game Budget Ever

Shenmue, that was a pricey game! For the past 18 years or so, Yu Suzuki's Shenmue has been the most expensive game ever developed at $US70 million, making the game the current Guinnes World Record holder. According to Rockstar producer Leslie Benzies, Grand Theft Auto IV just might supplant Shenmue. Over a thousand people worked on the game, and Benzies guestimates GTA IV cost roughly $100 million. Just imagine if Tom Cruise had done voice acting work! So, any takers on what Metal Gear Solid 4 cost? I'm betting slightly north of $120 million.
Grand Theft Auto Producer [Times Online via NeoGAF via Sega Nerds]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink