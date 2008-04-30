The Most Expensive Game Budget Ever

Shenmue, that was a pricey game! For the past 18 years or so, Yu Suzuki's Shenmue has been the most expensive game ever developed at $US70 million, making the game the current Guinnes World Record holder. According to Rockstar producer Leslie Benzies, Grand Theft Auto IV just might supplant Shenmue. Over a thousand people worked on the game, and Benzies guestimates GTA IV cost roughly $100 million. Just imagine if Tom Cruise had done voice acting work! So, any takers on what Metal Gear Solid 4 cost? I'm betting slightly north of $120 million.

