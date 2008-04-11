The New PlayStation Store In Action



PlayStation Store senior manager Grace Chen walks us through the finer points of the retooled retail space, debuting in mid-April. It certainly looks easier to navigate, and I love the idea of having video previews and screenshots that pop-up on the screen, though I am sure things won't be quite as fluid as seen here, especially for those of us with crappy internet speeds. I'm just glad that web-based monstrosity we've been struggling with over the past year and a half or so is finally going away. This video was posted on the official PlayStation blog this morning, along with the news that firmware 2.30 adds support for DTS-HD Master Audio and DTS-HD High Resolution Audio for Blu-ray playback, which will no doubt have home theatre aficionados wetting themselves with excitement. Firmware (v.2.30) Details and Store Walkthrough [PlayStation.Blog]