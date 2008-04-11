The Nintendo Media Summit Day One Wrap-Up

Nintendo of America kicked off its two day Media Summit with a handful of presentations this morning, highlighting a handful of upcoming titles and previewing Mario Super Sluggers, the Wii baseball title previously known as Super Mario Stadium Baseball. The event, currently going on in San Francisco, plays host to hands-on time with select games from the Wii, WiiWare and Nintendo DS's upcoming slate of releases, including Wii Fit, Mario Kart Wii, Boom Blox, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time/Darkness and more.

Nintendo and third party publishers plan to show off the following software:

Wii - Mario Kart Wii, Wii Fit, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Boom Blox, de Blob, Samba de Amigo, Rock Band

- Mario Kart Wii, Wii Fit, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Boom Blox, de Blob, Samba de Amigo, Rock Band WiiWare - World of Goo, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicle: My Life As A King, Pop, Major League Eating: The Game, Lost Winds

- World of Goo, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicle: My Life As A King, Pop, Major League Eating: The Game, Lost Winds Nintendo DS - Crosswords DS, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time/Darkness, Kung Fu Panda, My Weight Loss Coach, Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood, Space Invaders Extreme, Zenses Ocean

During today's presentations, Nintendo's Bill Trinen showed off his Wii Fit progress, including his aptitude at push ups, giving us a first listen to the North American voices. A little chirpy for my taste! Bill's a monster when it comes to Wii Fit's slalom mini-game, though, and most likely wouldn't blink in the face of a virtual K-12 challenge.

We also got an extended look at the new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, but will spare you the details until we go hands-on with it. Activision reps were on hand to show off the new Guitar Hero: On Tour attachment, which we can't tell you about quite yet and EA's Amir Rahimi walked the crowd through more of the Steven Spielberg backed Wii game Boom Blox. We're surprisingly interested in the title, as were a number of folks we talked to who came away impressed by the presentation.

Our impressions of the available titles will be yours for the absorbing once the magical embargo disappears early Tuesday morning. Do check them out.