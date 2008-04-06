The Only Game I Ever Beat on the First Try

OK, time for a flash-game cookie break! Know what I like about this one? Even though you get the joke, even though you follow the instructions, even though you do it right with complete and total hand-holding the first time ...
You're still proud of yourself for figuring it out.
Someone stick a walkthrough on Gamefaqs, please. I'm busy posting.
