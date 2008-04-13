The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Pain and Confusion of Video Game Love, in Haiku

Sir Cucumber at The Resigned Gamer has penned four haiku (haikus? Is this like "deer" or something ...) on the essence of video game love, prefaced with a rather creepy comparison to ... uh, butter. Nnnhkay. The chuckles include Disaster Report, Bully (the obligatory dude-on-dude kissing) Mappy-Land (at left) and Wall Street Kid. Enjoy.

Naturally, I want to take a shot at this. The results ... eh. Using Super Mario Bros., I tried to capture the creeping dread of being stood up, and the loser's instinct to cling to any good news in the aftermath. The major literary magazines only pay, like, $US 5 a line for the best poetry. Tell me if you get your $US 15 worth here:

Passive aggression!
She's in ANOTHER castle?!
Still, her friend thanked me.

Meditation on Games Past: Haiku for life's little lubricants [The Resigned Gamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles