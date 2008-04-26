The Pirate Bay Is Unapologetically Now Liberty Bay

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While we wouldn't expect much in the way of apology or shame from the folks running mega-popular Swedish torrent tracker The Pirate Bay—that's not their style—we were just a bit surprised to see how timely and frank the site's home page was, now that cracked PAL and NTSC versions of Grand Theft Auto IV for Xbox 360 appear to have made their way online. The site doesn't show too much activity on the two torrents that promise free and illegal copies of GTA IV, but it sure seems like TPB is prepping for a rush. Remember, kids, stealing is bad!

The Pirate Bay [thanks, James!]

