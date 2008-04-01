The PlayStation...Faucet

This is one of swish bathroom stuff manufacturer Jado's luxury faucets, designed by renowned designer type Jean Nouvel. Relevance to you? It forgos all taps, levers and blue/red colour schemes in favour of a more well-known control scheme: a PlayStation button layout. O turns the water on, X turns the water off, triangle turns the temperature up, triangle turns the temperature down, and square...oh, there's no square. Probably to keep the lawyers away. No rumble, either, but then for designer prices you wouldn't expect last-gen bathroom features, would you?

Jado Products [Jado, via Giz]